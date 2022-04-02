By Moses Nosike

It’s another milestone in the annals of Cordros Asset Management Limited, having unveiled Cordros Halal Fixed Income Fund barely one month after it launched Cordros Fixed Income Fund. The latest offering is a Shariah-compliant mutual fund designed to provide investors with a low-risk investment, with stable and competitive returns.

Speaking during the unveiling in Lagos, the Chairman, Cordros Asset Management Fund, Emeka Ndu, said that the firm seeks to provide investors with a low-risk investment with stable and competitive returns through investments in short, medium, and long-term Shariah-Compliant fixed income securities and investment products while ensuring capital preservation.

According to Mr Ndu, Cordros Halal Fixed Income Fund is the fifth mutual fund type managed by Cordros Asset Management Limited. “The company previously launched the Cordros Money Market Fund, Cordros Milestone Fund, and Cordros Dollar Fund, which have all been offering good yields. Therefore, the launch of the Cordros Halal Fixed Income Fund opens new opportunities to ethically-minded investors who want to diversify their investment portfolios through investments in Shariah-Compliant fixed income securities and investment products while taking advantage of stable, low risk and competitive returns. I can assure you that the market needs more varieties of investment vehicles, not only for the high net-worth or retail investors but also for investors who seek more investment opportunities in ethical instruments. This need explains our delight in introducing the Cordros Halal Fixed Income Fund to our teeming clients and the investing public”.

In addition, Managing Director, Cordros Asset Management, Mr Gbolahan Aina described the fund as a way of democratising investments in Nigeria.

He further said that each of the 5million units, being offered for subscription, at N100, per unit, will be continually offered to investors with the fund manager ready to redeem the units throughout the duration of the trust constituting the funds, due to its open-ended structure.

Continuing, he said, “one of the benefits of the Fund is its accessibility, since investment in the Fund provides individual investors with access to securities, which had been hitherto been accessible due to high minimum investment threshold.