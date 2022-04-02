.

By Juliet Umeh

Fast-growing digital banking platform NowNow, said it has moved to drive financial empowerment through the introduction of new products and services in Nigeria.

The Partnership Director of the company’s Digital Services, Mr. Lekan Akinjide who disclosed the company’s plan for 2022 in a media parley yesterday, said the new products include banking solutions that will boost financial inclusion in rural and urban communities using simplified branchless banking initiatives.

He said: “The new products and services will further enhance the already existing services, consumer banking, agency banking and merchant payment solutions.

He noted that the company which was founded in 2018 and licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria is one of the leading African digital banking platforms with a mission to deliver best in class financial services.

“The company has built an ecosystem that digitizes payments and creates access to financial services for Agents, Consumers and Businesses. NowNow’s mobile-based Agency Banking solution will boost financial inclusion in rural and urban communities using simplified branchless banking initiatives.

“We are a leading fintech and financial services enabler. Not only are we providing services that capture those that have traditionally been neglected, but our agile ecosystem ensures that our multidimensional offering remains as a market leader. In the next phase, we will be unveiling new services for our consumers.

“NowNow offers more than financial inclusion; we want to educate Nigerians about Financial services by teaching them how to manage their money to help them achieve financial independence. Our goal is to provide financial services to all those that have been neglected by the traditional financial sector.”

He added that the company recently won the Best Mobile Fintech Solution in the leaders in Fintech Award.

Akinjide said: “The award organized by Entrepreneur Middle East is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global fintech market. The company won the award based on its high-capacity services, its innovative impact, and proven solutions, through its fast, secure and efficient digital payments platforms.”