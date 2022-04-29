TB Joshua’s The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Lagos State. PHOTO: NAN

By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—THE Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, yesterday, said it is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak on Wednesday, at its old site in Agodo, Egbe, two kilometres from SCOAN headquarters cathedral.

The church said the fire had since been put out, adding that there was no need for panic or “unnecessary speculations.”

In a statement, titled: ‘Fire Outbreak at SCOAN Old Site: We’re on Top of the Situation’, SCOAN said the fire affected a general-purpose store, while there were no injuries or lives lost.

The statement reads: “On the evening of Wednesday, April 27, 2022, a fire outbreak occurred at the old site of the SCOAN, located at Agodo, Egbe, about two kilometres from SCOAN headquarters cathedral. The outbreak was from a general-purpose store at the old site and has been successfully put out, through the efforts of the ministry’s emergency response team, with no injuries whatsoever and no lives lost.

“Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown. To this end, we wish to assure our esteemed members, partners and friends of the ministry that we are on top of the situation. There is no need for panic and unnecessary speculations. We urge the public to disregard any alarmist news aimed at creating panic amongst the church members in particular and the general public.”