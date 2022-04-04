By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

Fidelity Bank Plc, is set to provide knowledge and guidance for businesses looking to scale and expand their reach into new international markets.

To this end the bank has scheduled a training for Wednesday, 6 April 2022 in Aba, Abia State, together in collaboration with Export & Sell Limited -a trade enabling platform that facilitates the listing of Nigerian businesses on Amazon as well as access to other US off-take markets.

Speaking on the rationale behind the training, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, said, “For more than three decades, we have helped customers scale up their businesses through the right mix of financial and non-financial solutions including access to markets initiatives like our Export and Sell workshop scheduled for Aba.

“With the workshop, we aim to guide customers and prospects in developing the competence necessary for selling to the US market.”

Similarly, Nduka Udeh, Managing Director/CEO of Export and Sell LLC, expressed his excitement to collaborate with Fidelity Bank on the project and commended the financial institution for the initiative.

Giving a summary of what participants are to expect, Udeh explained, “The training offers a practical approach to exporting and will show businesses how to prepare the correct documentation required to export to the United States of America (USA), how to find buyers, how to list products and sell on Amazon, how to export food products and the various licenses needed as well as other aspects of exporting”.

He added that assisting businesses to export would have an enormous ripple effect across the economy by increasing the volume of export earnings.

According to the bank, the seminar is designed for businesses in the following sectors: Food and Beverage; Fashion and Textile; Leather and Foot ware; Furniture and Woodwork; Art and Craft, Beauty and Cosmetic Industries, Pet Products, Building Materials; Light Equipment; as well as Chemical and Petrochemical industries.

After the training, Export & Sell would help businesses to revamp their products packaging, and sales literature, making sure they meet the specifications to sell on Amazon and other US outlets.

