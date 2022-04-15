By Theodore Opara

THE National Automotive Design and Development Council has said it is working on an arrangement to encourage the production, sale and use of electric vehicles in Nigeria through incentives. Director General of the NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, who announced this at the just concluded Nigerian Energy Summit II, organised by Germany, the Federal Ministry of Power, and the European Union, said it was the agency’s plan to enable an increase in the capacity of electric vehicles production in the country.

Already, Aliyu said the council had started work on an electric vehicle policy, under which the set of fiscal incentives for both producers and buyers/users of EVs in Nigeria would be itemised. This, he said, would support the provision of more EVs applicable to the Nigerian condition, and allow the nation to meet its targets for the Paris Accord and the 2060 net zero commitment, both on reducing harmful gas emissions from vehicles.

He also presented his agency’s strides in developing 100 percent solar-powered EV charging stations, sited at three universities across the country. These are Usmanu Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, University of Lagos and University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in a strategic move aimed at bringing advanced automotive-related technology to the doorsteps of students as an effective technology transfer initiative.

Aliyu’s presentation showcased a video of the first Nigerian assembled electric vehicle, the Hyundai Kona EV, and that of the Jet Mover Electric Delivery Van from Indegenous Nigerian automotive company, Jet Systems Motors. At the end of the summit, participants had the opportunity to drive the Hyundai Kona EV to get a feel of the vehicle’s technology.