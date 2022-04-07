By Dirisu Yakubu and Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The federal government on Wednesday warned civil servants to firmly participate in the ongoing Structured Mandatory Assessment-Based Training Programme, SMAT-P, stating that there would be consequences for civil servants who got letters and fail to attend the training programme.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, gave the stern warning during her visit to the trainees at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, PSIN, in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, said the program will aid the capacity and efficiency of the trainees, urging them to implement whatever ideas they may have gathered to their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

He added that at the end of the six weeks training, the Service would have successfully trained 1,800 directorate officers across the Service.

He said, “The program is for Directorate officers, these are management officers and they should be able to hearken to instruction. The training is mandatory, we have already told them to come in six batches.

“After the program, there would be incentives, and there will also be consequences for anybody who fails. They would have to explain why they failed to attend the training program. There would be sanctions and consequences for not attending.

“The Head of Service is very keen at training the capability of civil servants such that you can have effective and productive officers in service and we are not taking it lightly in putting everything in place to ensure that officers are well trained. So we cannot put all these in place and officers will fail to attend, so there will be consequences for not attending.”

While giving a brief comment on the 1,500 civil servants found with fake recruitment letters, he said the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC is handling it and that those with the fake appointment letters will be sent home and prosecuted.