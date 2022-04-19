.

After successfully restoring life back to the National Stadium Abuja, the Federal Government is set to do the same for the Surulere National Stadium in Lagos.

Minister of Sports Sunday Dare on Monday says that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to bringing back the lost glory of the sports arena.

Dare stressed that the ongoing rehabilitation was part of his Public-Private Partnership model on infrastructures across the country.

The Adopt a Sports facility initiative under the model brought back the National Stadium in Abuja which has been fully revived after 11 years of neglect.

Dare said: “Lagos National Stadium is a place many of our football legends made us proud in the past and it is sad that over 19 years, it has been abandoned.

“We are proud that after the success recorded with the Moshood Abiola Stadium courtesy of the assistance from Aliko Dangote Group, Lagos national Stadium will also be back in style with the support from Chief Adebutu Kessington. It has not been easy but we did that of Abuja and will do it also in Lagos.

“We gave the two of them ( Dangote and Kessington) what we needed to fix and they bought all the equipment themselves but we gave them the standard we wanted. It took Dangote nine months to buy all that we needed for Abuja while Kessington spent seven months. We are indeed grateful to them.

“It seemed impossible in the past decades but now the two national stadia are being fixed in under two years. For the Buhari regime, this is massive.”

Vanguard News Nigeria