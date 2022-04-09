.

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has said that the construction of Iju Utility Centre (Phase 1 & 11) in Ondo State was the fulfilment of its statutory mandate to provide palliative toward achieving the goal of improving the quality of life of the people of the Niger Delta Region

Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Donald Alasoadurahas stated this at the official commissioning of the Iju Utility Centre (Phase 1 &11), Iju, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He explained that the project which started when l was a Senator eventually got domiciled in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs where l serve as Minister of State, this has facilitated the rigorous pursuit of the completion of the project”.

According to him, “The Ministry is passionately seeking better and faster ways of delivering on its mandate. We have noted and learnt many lessons from the development of the Utility Centre and will factor this into future projects”.

He said that all aspects of the project construction were awarded to indigenous and local contractors which has benefited the community through the creation of employment opportunities for the youths of the host and neighbouring communities.

The facility which consists of a Banking Hall, Computer Centre, Conference Hall, Public water supply for the Community, 10 units of Public Toilet for all genders and Solar Electric Power Supply is an eloquent testimony to the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government towards addressing the inequalities pervasive in the Niger Delta Region.

The facility is already in use by the Grades A and B Customary Courts, Amotekun and DSS security outfits.

The Minister of State reiterated that the Ministry will continue to give prime attention to its commitment in the State disclosing the construction and near completion of the Skill Acquisition Centre in Agadagba-Obon, as well as several other projects on roads, water supply, markets, electrification e.t.c that are ongoing in the State for the benefit of the people.

He enjoined the people to make good use of the facility and ensure its safety at all times.

Earlier in his speech, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr.Babayo Ardo represented by The Director Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Tpl Olufemi Michael Oloruntola expressed his satisfaction and gratitude at the level of commitment, cooperation and assistance of the youth, elders and traditional authority of the Iju Community in spite of the many challenges encountered in the course of realizing the project.

He advised that the Community in concert with the Local Government and the State, maintain and keep the facility well and also improve it as may be required in the future.

The Chairman, Iju Community Development Association (ICDA), Doctor Joseph A. Ademolekun, speaking on behalf of the His Royal Majesty, the Okiti of Iju, Oba Amos Adelakun Farukanmi, Council of Chiefs and the entire Iju Community appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government and appealed that such projects be replicated across the State. He called on the Federal Government to establish more revenue-generating facilities for the development of the area.