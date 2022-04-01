By Emmanuel Elebeke

Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed has charged the newly reconstituted Governing Board of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC to ensure a successful transition of the broadcast industry from analogue to digital broadcasting, through the Digital Switch Over (DSO) project.

The Minister gave the charge while inaugurating the board members of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC in Abuja.

He reminded the board that its role is to formulate policies, and not to engage in the day-to-day running of the Commission and to evolve strategic ways of supporting the commission to effectively deliver its mandate.

Mohammed also charged the board to always synergize with the management of the Commission for optimal service delivery in line with the broadcast Code and other extant regulations guiding them.

‘’Your appointment is a call to service, and I am sure you will all live up to expectations. Please note that the role of the board of any organization is to formulate policies, and NOT to engage in the day-to-day running of the organization.

‘‘I therefore enjoin you all to maintain a cordial relationship with the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission to engender a smooth working relationship.

‘‘The most important task facing NBC today is to successfully transition the broadcast industry from analogue to digital broadcasting, through the Digital Switch Over (DSO) project. While the NBC is the implementing agency for this all-important project, a

Ministerial Task Force on DSO, under my chairmanship, is driving the project.’’

On their part, the Minister said the Ministry has ambitious plan to ensure timely completion the DSO plan.

‘’We have an ambitious plan to fast-track the DSO this year by launching it in at least two states every month. Unfortunately, we have not been able to meet this target. But we are working hard to resume the DSO launch as soon as possible. I urge you all to buy into this project to ensure that NBC is able to deliver on what we perceive as a legacy project – because it will change the face of broadcasting in Nigeria’’.

Recall that the Ministry had launched the pilot phase of the project in Jos, Plateau State, on 30 April 2016 and, since then, we have launched the DSO here in the Federal Capital Territory, as well as in Kwara, Kaduna, Enugu, Osun, Lagos and Kano States.

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, he urged the board to work together with the Commission to ensure that its licensees adhere strictly to the tenets of the Broadcasting Code, as the NBC will come under increasing pressure to step up its regulatory role of preventing some broadcast stations from throwing caution to the wind in the course of inciting, incendiary and unprofessional broadcasts.

Earlier in her welcome Address, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Ifeoma Anyanwutaku urged the board to always make itself available to the management of the Commission to effectively discharge its mandate to the Nigeria people with multi-ethnic and religiously diverse country.

She also cautioned them to be wary of the fifth columnists who are most likely to exploit any fault lines made by the media, especially in this era of fake news and misinformation.

Responding, the Director General of the Commission, Balarabe Ilelah assured the Minister that that the board would not disappoint the nation and also promised they would try as much as possible to assist the Commission to achieve its desired objectives.

The board has Hon. Bashir Omolaja as Chairman. Other members, who represent various interests as stipulated by the NBC Act, include Mr. Wada Asab Ibrahim, Mr.

Iheanyichukwu Azubike Dike, Mrs. Adesola Oyinloye Ndu and Mr. Olaniyan

Olatunji Badmus.

Also on the Board are Mr. Bashir Ibrahim, Mr. Obiora Ilo, Mr, Ahmad Sajo, Engr. Bayo Erikitola, a representative of the State Security Service, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture as well as the Director-General of the Commission.