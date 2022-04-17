By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Board of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, and the Governing Council of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, in Ilorin, Kwara State.



The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, inaugurated the boards of the two agencies in Abuja.



Keyamo, who supervises the two bodies, said the ceremony demonstrated the government’s commitment to all-inclusive governance as the provision of effective service delivery to the people. According to him, “the agencies are established to discharge their functions and attain objectives more speedily outside the civil service structure and procedures.



“They are granted a measure of independence to enable them to achieve the purpose for which they are set up, subject to compliance with government policies.



“The board and the council are, therefore, responsible for setting out the agencies’ economic, financial, operational and administrative policies, programmes and targets in line with the overall objectives provided by the government.”



The minister further stated that the inaugurated bodies have the responsibility for meeting targets, introducing broad policy measures for seamless operation and supervising the management to ensure that the targets are achieved.



He also added that the role of the governing board was, therefore, to drive general policy formulation and implementation and not to be involved in the day to day running of the agencies.



He, however, said that individual and collective mandates of the NDE and the MNILS had to do with capacity building, job creation, generation of wealth, labour education and sustained development of the country.



He said, “It is obvious that the challenges before the board and council is one of re-engineering and developing new strategies and suitable modalities for translating the board objectives of government to tangible goals in the lives of the citizen.”



The Minister said that the present administration has zero tolerance for corruption, even as he urged them to ensure that all public service rules related to appointment, promotions and discipline are strictly adhered to by the agencies.