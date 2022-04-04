…As Onyeama says religious manipulation reason for division, conflict in Nigeria

…Judiciary ready to collaborate to bring lasting solutions to insecurity — CJN

…Neglect of women in leadership reason for continued crisis in Nigeria— Tallen

…Poor economy, wrong religious education cause for Nigeria’s calamities— CAN

By: Victoria Ojeme and Ezra Ukanwa

In a bid to address the worrisome insecurity challenges bedeviling the country, major stakeholders from various stratas of the government, Monday, registered their stands on the way forward in addressing those issues.

These stakeholders spoke during a national policy roundtable on the network of policymakers to support reconciliation, peace and security, organized by Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, IPCR, in collaboration with International Center for Interreligious; Intercultural dialogue, KAICIID, and Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, in Abuja.

Speaking, the Minister of Foreign Affair, Geoffrey Onyeama, bemoaned the state of the nation as regarding security, harping on the need for Nigerians to disenchant themselves from the ideology of religion being the root cause of division and insecurity irking the nation.

While adding that even though the communal lifestyle of Africans, particularly Nigerians are largely expressed in their religious beliefs, it is, however, not part of the problems facing the country, rather one of the major reasons for the insecurity challenges in Nigeria is hinged on those who religiously manipulate the gullible one to perpetuate conflict.

Onyeama said: “Indeed, the communal lifestyle of Africans is largely expressed in our religious beliefs, which facilitate solidarity. Togetherness. neighborliness facilitates love and the promotion of other values that are central to our human ecosystem. Regrettably, religion and communal living are painted as fundamentals that are inimical to peace, security and development.

“So, the political history of post independence, Nigeria is awash with tragic instances of violent conflict and acrimony that has erupted as a result of the manipulation of religion and other identity markers amongst ourselves such as ethnic market. These acts of manipulation have resulted in structural physical, psychological violence that has manifested itself in the destruction of lives and properties, mass displacements and other humanitarian crises, destitution, the rising rate of poverty and ethno-religious suspicion, fear and so forth.

“It has been absolutely disastrous for us as a people, the manipulation of religion, false manipulation of religion, if we look at all the religions they all preach peace and love, but there will always be individuals who will find ways of manipulating religion to create conflict. It is nothing new to Nigeria. It is something that we have seen for centuries, for as long as mankind has been on this planet, but we claim to be enlightened.

“We claim that in the 21st century that we are enlightened and a higher level of species on this earth. But yet for some reason, we cannot get beyond some of these prejudices and constantly fall prey to those who choose to manipulate religion, and other differences to cause division and conflict.

“Nigerians cherished faiths, and indeed, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has recognised its enormous relevance in the promotion of the cardinal principles and objectives of the state. Hence, the institution of religion has served as a platform for the conception and implementation of public policies and programmes and for mobilization of citizens participation in governance and decision making processes. Without a doubt, religion has contributed to place in Nigeria in an advantageous position in the comity of nations.”

While stating that Nigeria has been troubled with insecurity issues for the past decade, the Chief Justice Justice of Nigeria, Dr. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed, registered his support with policy makers and other concerned stakeholders in finding a sustainable solution to combat the menace of insecurity in the nation.

He said; “For the past decade, Nigeria has been grappling with multi faceted crises, ranging from inter communal conflicts into religious political upheavals; herdsmen farmers clashes; banditry; kidnapping, terrorism among others, the other divisive forces which have threatened the corporate existence of the nation.

“These have resulted in a number of losses of human lives and property and the flaggarant human rights abuse. I sincerely hope that this unique occasion sets to ensure that very frank, genuine and then during resolutions should be carefully adapted in order to prepare grounds for putting the ugly memories of the past behind us. I let the divisive tendencies be efficient so long as peaceful existence eluded us in this country that our complex diversity serve as a fulcrum for sorted unity, harmony and unwavering commitment to a greater and prosperous Nigeria.

“Regrettably, we have had too many crises in the past and it is an ill wind that blows no one anybody. The Judiciary will always be the beacon of hope for what minded people and unshakably discharge its constitutional mandate without fear or favor.

On her part, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, while drawing illustrations on the recent bombing of train along Kaduna road, said that the insecurities faced in the country have not been successfully addressed because of the “sheer” neglect of women in the leadership and policy making progress.

Tallen, while reeling out some of the importance of women and pointing that women have been over time neglected from the day to day running of the country, maintained that women posseses the necessary capabilities to bring to a halt the ongoing insecurity menace ravaging the nation.

She said: “Women play a critical role in the home, in society and even in conflict resolution. Any successful mediation that will be successful and bring about meaningful peace, women must be involved and when they are involved, we always get better results. Ignoring who may participate on the decision table is what is causing the problem we are facing. We cannot keep doing the same thing over and over without getting a positive result and wouldn’t change strategy.

“We must learn to admit and to address some of these security problems by looking inwardly and changing our strategy. Two major things I want to address today: the two religious religions we practice in Nigeria preaches peace and love and for me love is the greatest of all because God is love himself. If you don’t have love in you, then you don’t know God. And if we truly love our country, if we truly love one another as children of God, no one should raise arms against the other. Because if I love you, I wouldn’t hurt you. I wouldn’t do anything that will hurt like you.

“So our problem as a nation is the absence of love. We don’t love one another. We don’t even love our nature. But God loves this nature beyond one’s imagination. If not for God, we wouldn’t be sitting here today. God has shown us so much love. All we need to do is reciprocate and love one another and be sincere. If we are sincere to ourselves, by now we should have found a solution to our security problem, but there is no sincerity and we must go back to the drawing board. We must touch our hearts and ask ourselves if we really love this country?

“President Muhammadu Buhari is not a magicians He alone cannot do it. The services chiefs cannot do it alone. All of us are involved but we keep going around and around without telling ourselves the truth. Without facing the true reality. Lives are lost every day. A lot of innocent people will just cry and speak against us if we don’t change our strategy and become honest and sincere.

“Our security architecture must go back to the drawing board and re-strategize. The hoodlums we have, all Boko Haram, all the kidnappers, they have mother’s in every community. We have community leaders. We should be able to be sincere and nip some of the security problems in the bud starting from our homes, to our communities, and the larger society. A clear example is the recent train attack. We’ve been told that it is the same village. The same attack takes place in the same village not twice not thrice it consecutively happened. And yet we don’t know what to do. Something is wrong.”

Also speaking was the National President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, hinged the cause of insecurities in the country to unemployment, bad economy and the inability for the poor masses in the country to meet their very needs.

He further advised the government to make policies geared towards upscaling the financial earnings of Nigerians and ensuring that the country is adequately and positively growing in its internally generated revenues.

He said: “we urge all leaders leaders, to be sincere to themselves not to think that your religion is the only religion but that others have the right to believe what you they want to believe. We should work is embrace one another and there will be tolerance. What is confronting us on these insecurities is more than that, the major aspect has to be with the policies of our nation. The policy makers have to sit up first and fasten their seatbelt.

“the bad economy that people are experiencint in the this nation, is contributing majorly to the insecurity bedeviling our nation. If that is not addressed quickly we may not get to were we are supposed to get to. The people that are idle after education without any work to do are already tools for the devil to use because they will have to feed their belly one way or another and also lack of better pay for workers. People labor so much that they have so little. What they gain can’t even take them to work and back and prices of things continue to increase with reckless abandon and nothing is being done to put a little increase on the salaries of worker. If we continue like this, we are going to be witnessing not progressing more.

“But if we can hit the nail on the head by working how to increase internally generated revenues by all means, many of the things that should be generating money for the government which have been abadoned, we can come up and work on them, increase the pay of workers let them earn and let their be a competition with what their fellows earn in other nations then we will see good. Employment opportunities must be created by the government.”

The Director General, Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution, IPCR, Dr. Bakut Tswah Bakut, urged religious leaders to engage themselves in influencing policies that would positively support reconciliation, peace and security in Nigeria.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion were: KAICIID Secretary, General Faisal Bin Muaammar; The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; The National Security Advisor, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno; Attorney General of the Federation/Ministry of Justice; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi; Executive Secretary, National Human Right Commission, NHRC; Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Mr. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; Executive Secretary Nigerian Interreligious Council, NIREC, Prof. Cornelius Omonokhuo; Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam.