By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government has condemned the cyber-attacks on one of the leading sports betting operators, Bet9ja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the management of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC in Abuja.

The NLRC in the statement assured that it was working with Bet9ja to ensure that no one suffers any loss due to this situation.

The statement read; “The management of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission is using this medium to inform the general public that it is aware that KC Gaming Networks Limited (Bet9ja), one of the leading Sports Betting operators in Nigeria, recently suffered cyber-attacks on its

operations.

“As the apex regulator of lotteries and gaming in Nigeria, we entirely condemn such a nefarious act that has adversely affected the

company’s operations, howbeit temporarily.

“Furthermore, the NLRC is not unmindful of the challenges posed by this ugly situation to the Nigerian gaming public.

“However, we gladly state that Bet9ja is already on top of the matter, and normalcy will return to their business operations.

“Therefore, the gaming public should rest assured that the

“Consequently, we entreat your patience and understanding while the company restores its normal operations soon.”

