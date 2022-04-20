THE Muhammadu Buhari government has finally admitted what has long been public knowledge: Boko Haram and other North East-based jihadist terror outfits have forged alliance with terrorist groups in the North-West and North-Central which the regime calls “Bandits”.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, on Wednesday April 13, 2022 after the weekly federal cabinet meeting, called the alliance of terrorists “an unholy handshake”.

According to him, a preliminary report indicated that the latest train attack in which eight people were killed, scores injured and over 150 taken hostage, was an example of such collaboration. Yet only on March 28, 2022, the Minister had claimed that Nigeria was safer now than in 2015.

For over two years since Abubakar Shekau’s Boko Haram sprouted in Niger State and started operating in a trademark style of attacking villages, abducting students and highway travellers and extracting levies from locals, the insurgents were operating side by side with the bandit-terrorists. Indeed, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi had openly lobbied the “Bandits” to become jihadists. Nigerians were outraged but Gumi went scot-free.

As recently as February 2022, a study by a group of experts entitled: “Northwestern Nigeria: A Jihadisation of Banditry, or a Banditisation of Jihad?” had indicated that because the “Bandits” operated in independent cells, the jihadist groups such as Boko Hara, ISWAP and Ansaru found it difficult to recruit them into their ranks.

Now that even the Federal Government has admitted that our enemies are successfully uniting against our country, we are waiting to see what will be done. In the first place, it should have been obvious to any proactive government that Boko Haram would eventually diversify from the North-East to other areas of the North, including the Federal Capital Territory.

The Federal Government did nothing as some Northern governors wittingly and unwittingly funded the “Bandits” through negotiations, “amnesties” and ransom payments, thus enabling them to grow their arsenals and develop into splinter freelance outfits. Little has been done to deal with their sponsors, even after the United Arab Emirates, UAE, exposed some of them. Because of the loose hand with which saboteurs and collaborators have been taken, banditry has become a blood business in which government officials and military/security officials have been implicated.

Even after quickly gazetting an Abuja Federal High Court’s designation of the activities of the “Bandits” as “acts of terror”, the Federal Government has failed to deploy maximum force (including the newly-acquired Super Tucano jets) against them.

At the rate we are going, our 2023 general elections are already in danger as the Independent National Election, INEC, has warned.

The consequences of failure to conduct a constitutional transition in 2023 are unimaginable!

Vanguard News Nigeria