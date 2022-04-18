Fernandes

By Emmanuel Okogba

Bruno Fernandes came out unhurt after he got involved in a car crash on his way to training.

The Manchester United midfielder, Vanguard understands, along with other parties involved in the incident, did not sustain serious injuries.

ALSO READ:

The Portugal international is expected to join his teammates in training today

Club coach, Ralf Rangnick is expected to address the media later on Monday.

Ronaldo inspired United with a hat-trick last Saturday against Norwich City as they continue to fight for a top-four finish to secure European football next season.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.