By Emmanuel Okogba
Bruno Fernandes came out unhurt after he got involved in a car crash on his way to training.
The Manchester United midfielder, Vanguard understands, along with other parties involved in the incident, did not sustain serious injuries.
The Portugal international is expected to join his teammates in training today
Club coach, Ralf Rangnick is expected to address the media later on Monday.
Ronaldo inspired United with a hat-trick last Saturday against Norwich City as they continue to fight for a top-four finish to secure European football next season.