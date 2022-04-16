By Juliet Ebirim

Fathers and their daughters share an enviable bond. No matter how old a girl grows, to her father, she is always his little princess.

Though a father feels happy when his little girl is all set to start a new life with her prince charming, he feels equally sad, as she will be leaving his home. As much as it is a happy occasion, it is also a difficult moment for every father.

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola must have felt a swell of emotions when he reacted to his daughter, Temi’s recent engagement to her long-term boyfriend and singer, Mr Eazi.

Commenting under the proposal video shared by the couple on Instagram, Otedola wrote: “Somebody is taking my baby”

Mr Eazi’s proposal comes less than two years after Otedola asked the pair when they plan to tie the knot.

The lovebirds have been dating for a while and their love story have received quite a lot of attention over the years, as the couple is known to share their adventures on social media.

