The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), mourns the d3ath of Chief Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, aged 82.

The late Chief Alabo Graham-Douglas was Honourable Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture as well as Honourable Minister of Aviation between 1989 and 1992 under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida. He also served as Honourable Minister of Labour and Productivity and Honourable Minister of Culture and Tourism between 1999 and 2000 under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

SGF described Chief Graham-Douglas as an avant-garde of tourism who made indelible marks in the development of relevant sector policies in both the tourism and aviation in the country.

He further described the late Graham-Douglas as an astute politician and a democrat whose contributions led to the development and growth of democracy.

SGF commiserates with the Government and people of Rivers State, his immediate family and political associates and prays to God to grant eternal repose to the soul of the deceased.