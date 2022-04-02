.

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has declared his support for former Deputy Governor of the State and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2018 election, Prof Kolapo Kolade-Eleka for the Ekiti South Senatorial seat.

Fayose, who made this declaration during a town hall meeting with PDP stakeholders in Ise/Orun Local Government today, said his endorsement of Prof Olusola-Eleka will however not prevent other members of the party from contesting the primary election.

He said “The endorsement of Eleka is in the interest of the PDP and it will not shut the door against anyone.

“It is our position that Ikere Ekiti, being the second largest town in the State, cannot be left bare in the scheme of things.

“Therefore, Senator Biodun Olujimi, the present occupier of the seat should see this decision beyond the personal ambition of any individual. More so that she has benefitted immensely from the party by going to the House of Representatives and Senate for two terms.”