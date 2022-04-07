.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has expressed gratitude to God for sparing the life of former President Goodluck Jonathan in a ghastly accident that left two of his police details dead.

The governor in a statement through his Media Aide, Kelvin Ebiri, said Thursday that, “it was a thing of joy that President Jonathan came out unscathed after his convoy got involved in an accident in Abuja on Wednesday night.

“I was so elated to hear that President Goodluck Jonathan escaped unhurt. I thank God Almighty for sparing his life and that of others in the convoy.”

“It is very heartbreaking to hear that the accident claimed the lives of two police personnel, and may God grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The governor further prayed to God to give Jonathan the strength to overcome the scars of the painful accident while wishing those who sustained injuries speedy recovery.

