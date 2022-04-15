By Precious Chukwudi

Precious Chikwendu, Fani Kayode’s ex-wife, Friday joined millions of Nigerians to speak against domestic violence.

Pouring out her emotions via a post on her Instagram handle, Precious said: “I’ve been silently reading so much of the blames people are heaping on Osinachi for not speaking up.

“Sweethearts, you can’t understand the weight on a victim of domestic violence or how we go through so much.

“Thinking about how the world would look at us, close friends waiting to laugh at us; those who would say we warned you.

“How our family members would humiliate us for putting them to shame if we do leave, how we would be irrelevant in places where we were deemed relevant by status of marriage or maintaining a home.

“If he or she can’t learn to talk over arguments without turning a red eye on you, screaming at you which gradually graduates to punches, RUN.”