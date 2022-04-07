By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–SOME stakeholders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party,PDP,have advised governors elected under the party to focus in solving the party’s current internal issues as it prepares to participate in the forthcoming general election.

They flayed recent statement by PDP governors against the Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, following his perceived presidential ambition, saying it was not necessary.

Recall that the PDP governors had accused the CBN Governor of spending billions on his presidential campaign, asking him to resign to face his perceived ambition.

But the stakeholders comprising former state chairmen from the northern axis of the country operating under the umbrella of Forum of Former Northern State Chairmen of PDP and Youths under the aegis of PDP Democratic Youth Forum, in a reaction, asked the party’s governors to stop attacking a man who is not in the presidential race yet.

Rather,they urged the governors to concentrate on the internal problems of the party so as to reposition it.

Speaking at a joint stakeholders forum in Abuja, a cross section of the party former state chairmen and youths demanded that the governors focus on the internal challenges threatening to polarize the party and not dissipate effort on Mr. Emefiele.

The Coordinator of the Forum of Former Northern State Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Musa and Umar Yusuf, one of the youth leaders from Nasarawa State, called on the governors to concentrate effort on resolving the zoning issues which they said, was a present existential threat to the party.

Alhaji Adamu Musa,who spoke on behalf of the former state chairmen of the party from 19 northern states, said:”We cannot be spending all our energy on a man who has not even declared to run for this election.”

“There is nothing to show that Dr. Godwin Emefiele has joined the race, so this energy being put on his perceived presidential ambition is unnecessary.

“A united PDP stands a good chance against any candidate of the APC including Dr. Emefiele who is most likely to emerge as the APC candidate,”Musa said.

Prince Chibuike Afulike, another youth leader from Abia State, flayed the recent statement by the party’s governors against Emefiele, saying they were “chasing shadows while internal crisis is brewing in the party.”

“Leaving our party’s internal crisis to continue brewing to chase shadows is the best recipe for PDP to lose the next election. Our Governors must not be fixated and scared about Emefiele joining the race because even if he is the candidate we cannot compete if our party is this divided”,he said.