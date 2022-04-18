By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on Sunday in the second FA Cup semi-final to set up a repeat of the 2012 final.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount scored in the second half to book the Blues’ place in the final to end Crystal Palace’s hopes of lifting their first title in a cup competition. The closest they have come to doing so was a second place finish in 2015/16 edition of the FA Cup where they lost 2-1 to Manchester United.

ALSO READ:

Chelsea and Liverpool would be meeting for the second time in a cup final this season – the first was in the Carabao Cup final which the Reds won after a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

Loftus-Cheek came off the bench to score Chelsea’s 65th-minute opener against with Mason Mount adding the second 11 minutes later.

Chelsea are into the FA Cup final for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

They last won the competition in 2018, but lost to Arsenal in 2020 and Leicester in 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria