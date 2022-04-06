.

•As Ebonyi govt approves release of 31 underaged arm-carrying-children

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Parishioners of Saint Bernard’s Catholic Parish, Ugueze Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, yesterday, called on Governor David Umahi to release their parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Timothy Ngwuta from detention.

The affected Priest has been in prison custody on the allegation of promoting the protracted Ezza/Effium crisis, which has led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties worth billions.

Following the crisis, the State Executive Council of Ebonyi State Government, yesterday examined the fate of 31 underaged children who were involved in arms-bearing during the crisis and directed the Attorney General, AG, Cletus Ofoke and the State Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu to work out modalities for their release.

According to the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji: “Exco examined the fate of 31 under-aged children from Effium community who were brain-washed into bearing arms during the crisis in Effium community.

“These children have been on remand for about 3 months now. Exco approved that the Attorney-General and the CP should work on their release on a condition that each of them should get their parents or guardians (where their parents are dead) to effect their bail conditions.

“Each of the children are to swear affidavit through their parents or guardians to be of good conduct.”

On the release of the Parish Priest, a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Laity Council in the parish, Ezinna Christian Ezakaoru and Elder David Nweke-Eze respectively after their meeting in the parish on Sunday, urged the governor to consider the sanctity of Priesthood and release their priest unconditionally to the church, as according to them, morality investigations and discipline supersedes that of security agencies.

They also extended their gratitude to the Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe and the security agencies deployed to the area for their efforts and sacrifices since the war began in the state.

The Council also expressed their gratitude to the governor for his approval for the release of Chinedu Awoh, a member of the state House of Assembly and Clement Odaa, the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, both of Effium community and appealed to him to extend such gesture to the young Catholic priest.

They however expressed their dissatisfaction over alleged brutality and torture meted out to the Priest by some heartless security agents, without thorough investigation and fair hearing on the matter affecting the Priest.

The parishioners commended Umahi for approving immediate payment of salaries of civil servants from Effium, which they described as worthwhile and that it would go a long way in relieving the sufferings of the affected families from the area.

The parishioners thanked the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Rev. Dr Peter Chukwu for his mature disposition in handling the matter which led to the cancellation of the protest earlier scheduled by the Catholic faithful in the State over the continued detention of Ngwuta.

Enugu govt appoints Prof Okolie as ESUT new Vice-Chancellor

The Enugu State Government has appointed Professor Aloysius-Michaels Nnabugwu Okolie as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, said the appointment is with effect from Monday, April 4, 2022.

The statement disclosed that Prof. Okolie, who hails from Awgu town in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, is a Professor of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

It added that the new Vice-Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Okolie, until his appointment was the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and was also Chairman, University of Nigeria Nsukka Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to the statement, “Professor Okolie holds a Bachelor of Science degree (B.Sc.) in Political Science/Administrative Studies, a Master of Science (M.Sc.) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees in International Relations.

“He was a Fulbright Scholar in 2004 at the prestigious American Studies Institute on the United States Foreign Policy. He holds a postgraduate Diploma in Management of Higher Education from the Galilee International Management Institute, Israel.

“Professor Aloysius-Michaels Nnabugwu Okolie has held many leadership positions including Chairman, Governing Council, Enugu State College of Education, Technical, 2021-date. Vice President (2nd), Social Science Academy of Nigeria, 2021 – date. President, Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), 2018 – 2021. Pioneer Director, Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUBEB), UNN, 2014 – 2019.

“He is a renowned international Scholar and Researcher with over one hundred and eight (108) publications to his credit.“

“Professor Okolie belongs to several national and international scholarly and professional Associations and has served in several national and international Committees including Member, Federal Government Committee on NEEDS Assessment of Nigerian Universities, member Committee on Bilateral Relationship between DAPAD Foundation of Japan and UNN, and member, Visitation Team to Public Universities. He is a Knight of the Order of St. Mulumba.”

