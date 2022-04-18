Geared towards enhancing global best practices and capacity development, a leading education institute, Executive Trainers Limited, has trained 31 principal officers drawn from all Lagos State-owned tertiary institutions.

Held recently at the Senate House of the University of London, United Kingdom, the three-day workshop sought to focus on getting the senior administrators equipped with the skill set for educational development, while highlighting the challenges faced by tertiary education in Nigeria and the rest of the Global South — Africa, Latin America, Asia and Oceania.

Themed: “Higher Education Business and Government Collaboration: Global Perspectives for Innovation and National Development”, attendees included the Managing Director/CEO, Executive Trainers Ltd and Convener, Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoke Ogunsan; Special Adviser on Education to Lagos State Governor, Dr Tokunbo Wahab; Chairman, House Committee on Tertiary Education, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Owolabi Ajani; Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

Other participants comprise vice-chancellors, deputy vice-chancellors, registrars, librarians, provosts and bursars of Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State University College of Medicine, (LASUCOM), Lagos University of Science and Technology (formerly LASPOTECH), School of Nursing and the Lagos State University of Education.

Speaking to our correspondent, the Founder/Chief Executive of Executive Group, Dr Ayo Ogunsan, held the view that tertiary education in Nigeria must continue to uphold the tenets of best practices, if it must healthily compete with the rest of higher citadels of learning around the world.

“As an educationist, I am of the view that Lagos State has been trying in the area of doing its best for the education sector. We must only strive to do more so that the gains, as obtainable in developed nations of the world, can be achieved by the state too,” Ogunsan said.

Participants opined that, in deed, key challenges in education in the Global South range from brain drain, corruption, poor funding to lack of requisite technology.

Expressing his satisfaction with the workshop, the Acting Provost, Lagos State University College of Medicine, (LASUCOM), Professor Mobolaji Oluwadara, said “the workshop indeed is most needed in our universities and tertiary centres across the nation. Its usefulness in arousing our consciousness in the direction of the entrepreneurial university system is a major outcome of attendance. If we are to catalyse bringing solution to societal problems, we should re-orientate ourselves as a nation in the direction of transformation into entrepreneurial universities. We need more cycles of this kind of workshop among both academia and the captains of industries across the nation.

“The involvement of governmental top managers will also be pivotal in the areas of the much needed policy re-engineering and provision of funds which will certainly make the huge difference in attainment of these goals. I have been personally positively challenged in the area of the aforementioned directions and I am looking forward to re-educating our college staff to similarly be brought up to speed in understanding of the expected novel direction of tertiary education and the anticipated impactful gains to be expected in the years to come.”