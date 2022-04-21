Pearce with Jandor and other members at the official endorsement at Ikeja, on Thursday.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship aspirant in 2015 and a chieftain, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse has endorsed the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor as best governorship candidate within the party capable of defeating the ruling party in 2023 poll.

Pearse, who is the leader of the RESET, a political pressure group within the Lagos PDP, endorsed Jandor at a press conference, held at the Lagos4Lagos Headquarters, Liberty Place, Adenji Jones, Ikeja, yesterday, said the involvement of the movement in Lagos PDP is a blessing and has given the party more strength to win the governorship next year.

According to him, his endorsement is based on political sagacity, popularity, and financial capacity to finance his election.

Pearse said having toiled for over 20 years in the political wilderness created for the PDP by the national leader of the APC and former governor of the state, Bola Tinubu, “ it’s only reasonable and for posterity to rescue Lagos from APC’s stranglehold and misrule.”

He continued, “Please allow me to state the reasons why I believe Jandor stands the best chance of winning in the general election, and why he should be elected as the governorship candidate to represent PDP in that exercise.

“Jandor candidature as PDP flagbearer is able to attract multiple sources of funding due to my personal findings, I can unequivocally attest to his capacity to raise funds within and outside the party.

“The defection of Jandor and his Lagos4Lagos Group to the PDP has brought many new members to the PDP fold. The movement has also encouraged others now in the ruling party in Lagos to consider defecting from the troubled party to our great Party. Jandor is the best candidate for the job.”

In a reaction to Pearse endorsement, one of the apex leaders of the Lagos4Lagos, Tanwa Olusi, commended him for endorsing Jandor and assured him that it’s a good decision.

In his remarks, Jandor said, “I want to particularly welcome Dr Pearse to Liberty Place.”

He also appreciate all the leaders of the Lagos4Lagos present for a job well done, adding that the only reward for hard work is more work.

He, however, expressed confidence that Pearse and his team joining the movement will add more strength to the party.

Jandor, however reiterated that he is in PDP to win and win for the party.

He also used the opportunity to brief the media about the exit of the chairman of his group, Prince Sunday Ajayi who has returned to the All Progressives Congress, APC, calling him a traitor.

“We’ll retaliate, we are going to bring more members of the APC in the state House of Assembly to the PDP, we are resolute towards realising this feat,” Jandor said.