By Chinedu Adonu

The former Minister of Information and Communications, Frank Nweke (junior), on Saturday declared interest to contest for Enugu State governorship seat under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

Nweke recently joined APGA from the Peoples Democratic Party. He had picked the APGA Governorship Form earlier this week from the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Disclosing his intention to supporters and party faithful on Saturday in Enugu, the former minister promised to serve with diligence, transparency and accountability.

Nweke, who is a two-time minister, noted that he was poised to contest the position, as his life’s journey had prepared him to serve Enugu State people with passion and people-oriented manner.

According to him, it was my time at the community county council during which I visited the then 209 communities in Enugu State that the seed of my passion for service was first ignited.

“I saw, first-hand, the primitive and agonising living conditions of our people and their deep yearning for the most basic needs of human existence. This state of affairs remains true even today, and the time to change it is now,” he said.

Nweke said that the state was not immune from the multi-dimensional crisis plaguing other states; but with its high youth population, the state was rather at risk of becoming an epi-centre of the gathering storm.

“We face urban fragility in our towns and cities, as systems are overwhelmed by the demand for jobs, social goods and services as well as living fundamentals such as housing, transportation, an intractable water crisis, poor electricity supply and low Internet broadband access.

“An attendant surge in crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, rape and domestic violence, substance abuse, cults and gang-related violence are direct consequences of the high level of unemployment, hopelessness and general breakdown of law and order,” he said.

Nweke, however, maintained that with a “clear vision, disciplined and transparent leadership and solid team”, Enugu State would be returned to the path of progress and its position as the capital of Nigeria’s former Eastern Region.

He noted that his leadership “will prioritise and invest in women, youth, children and technology as key catalysts and foundations for far-reaching sociocultural, political and economic transformation.”

Commending the efforts of the present administration in the state, he added: “There is still so much work to be done. I have, therefore, come to the decision to run for the position of Governor of Enugu State.

“My sole and abiding interest in public office is to serve, work for the wellbeing of the citizens, transform lives and leave a meaningful legacy.”