Mr. Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State and a presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi has waded into the conversation on the country’s dwindling sports fortunes, particularly the Super Eagles failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking to Sport Vanguard in Lagos during the week, a confidant of the two-term Anambra State governor said that Obi was sad after Ghana Black Stars stopped the Super Eagles from going to Qatar.

After playing 0-0 in Kumasi four days earlier, the Super Eagles held the visiting Ghanaians to a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola national stadium, Abuja penultimate Tuesday.



“Obi was sad,” our source said, adding, “he called on sports authorities in the country to bring together experts in sports in order to brainstorm on the problems confronting that sector.

“Sports federations all over the world have rules and regulations and all the countries who are doing well in sports are following those rules and regulations. So, we have to play according to the rules if we want to do well in football.” Obi was quoted as saying.



He also said, “in sports you can’t use sentiments and expect to get results. Football, like any other sport is practical. If you are good it shows and if you are bad it also shows



“I don’t need to like your face before you can belong to my team. You may be ugly but once you give me result, we are good to go”



“When I become the president of this country, Nigerians will smile again.” Obi told our source.