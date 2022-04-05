…Says politicians’re driven by deceit, lies

...says no better option than restructuring

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams said unseen evil spirits are dwelling in the minds of Nigeria’s politicians, insisting that the nation’s politicians are driven by deceits and lies.

Speaking at the 2022 edition of the Eledumare festival held in Ogba, Lagos, Adams lamented that many of the present crop of politicians are too detached from the people they serve or lead.

Besides, he said many of the politicians, especially, in the South-West can’t re-invent the glorious moments of the southwest region.

His words: “Since 1999 when the so-called nascent democracy began, strange thinking and ideologies have become the lot of the politicians. Our politicians become moneybags overnight and monetize their ways into elective positions.

“This was not the practice during the Awolowo years. In the past, you cannot buy the electorate. No matter the amount of money you put on the table, you cannot buy their conscience and mortgage their future.

“The Yoruba of those years are very articulate. You cannot deceive them twice. Yoruba of those years have their orientation and they believe in what you can put on the table in terms of programme or manifestoes. They can only give you their votes when they are sure that their future is well secured and guaranteed.

“The four cardinal areas of interest to them include free health, free education, infrastructure and social welfare as well as their well being.

“But at this stage of our political lives, things have changed. We have politicians who are driven by deceit and lies. Some unseen evil spirits dwell in their minds.

“These unseen evil spirits give them the audacity to believe that they can mortgage our future and get away with it.

“However, at this juncture, I think there is a need for us to pray and seek the face of God to consecrate their minds and rid them of unseen evil spirits and machinations.”