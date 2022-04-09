Anthony Gordon’s first-half strike was enough for Everton to beat Manchester United 1-0 at Goodison Park and boost their hopes of Premier League safety.

Marcus Rashford twice went close for Man Utd but he was denied brilliantly on both occasions by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton took a fortuitous lead just before the half hour through Gordon, whose shot deflected off Harry Maguire and went in.

Man Utd rallied in the second half but Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo were kept out by Pickford as Everton held on for a vital three points.

A first win in three matches keeps Everton 17th, now with 28 points, four clear of the bottom three.

Man Utd are seventh on 51 points, three behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur having played a match more.