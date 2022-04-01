Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, mother of LEADERSHIP Newspaper Founder, dies at 80

Late Mrs Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah

Mrs Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, the mother of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah , Founder of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, is dead. She was 80 years old.

A statement for the family by Mr. Joseph Nda-Isaiah noted that she died in Abuja at 2.30am on Friday.

She was born in 1942 in the old Kabba Province of Northern Nigeria, but grew up in Kano, Kaduna, and Niger States.

Eunice married Mr. Clement Ndanusa-Isaiah in 1961.

Fondly called “Mama Sam”, from the name of her first son and founder of LEADERSHIP, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, her husband was a senior editor in New Nigerian and Triumph newspapers.

“We will miss Mama dearly for her sacrificial love and devotion to her family,” the family statement said.

“We’re comforted that she was a woman of faith and has gone to be with the Lord, who loves her more.”

The family stated that burial arraignments would be announced later.

Vanguard News