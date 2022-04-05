Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State

By Samuel Oyadongha

Bayelsa State government has expressed its willingness to partner the European Union towards ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea.



Speaking in Abuja, yesterday, when he played host to a delegation on maritime security from the European Union, Governor … Diri said as the state with the longest coastline in Nigeria, Bayelsa was interested in collaborations that would help it secure its maritime area and harness the resources therein.



The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, described Bayelsa and the entire Ijaw nation as critical stakeholders in maritime safety given the fact that the lives of the people depend on their coastal ecosystem.



He said it was in line with the significance of the ecosystem to the people of the state that his administration had developed policy framework to ensure wealth creation.



Diri noted that the state government had intervened directly in affected communities where potential maritime criminal activities have their origin through the Community-Based Crime Prevention and Development Intervention strategy, which he said was the first of its kind put in place by any of Nigeria’s nine coastal states.



He said the administration has continued to create the enabling environment for good governance, transparency and accountability, which were critical elements in the fight against criminality in the maritime environment.



The governor called on the international community and the Federal Government to involve states on issues of maritime security while assuring that his administration would remain committed to the wellbeing of the people of the state and the maintenance of peace and security.

Also speaking, Ambassador Boladei Igali said as Ijaw people that reside in the coastal areas of the country, whatever happens around that region affects the people and called for direct support to the state as against the practice where supports in form of interventions usually go to the centre.



Earlier, the EU Senior Coordinator for the Gulf of Guinea, Mr. Nicolas Berlanga, said the EU and its partners would work with the government and the people of the state as long as they provide the needed leadership.



In his remarks, Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria, Juan Sell, said the meeting with states was because they were conscious of the fact that success would not be achieved if the coordinating units were not involved in the efforts to improve security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Vanguard News Nigeria