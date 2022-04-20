Fast rising artist, Move and Dream has disclosed that the essence of collaborations in music cannot be under estimated in the creative industry.

Speaking on collaboration essence,he noted that the the mental and creative collaborations between an artiste and the producer should not be over emphasized as both parties work together in the process of creating sound and lyrical content.

Sometimes artistes also collaborates with other artiste for some certain reason. I might be idol based , creative love , it might be about the desired numbers for business purpose. It might be inter cultural based on breaking boundaries.This list endless .

Stressing further he noted that he e cannot underestimate the essence of collaborations in music business and that why when awards platforms like the Grammies celebrity artiste achievement they also award the producers with a plaque too to show there effort . Most of the biggest numbers done in todays music is from collaborations.