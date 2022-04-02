Dr. Eunice Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Wife of the Benue State Governor and Founder, Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, ESLF, Dr. Eunice Ortom has pledged to continually use the Non Governmental Organization, NGO, to galvanize economic empowerment, growth and peaceful coexistence among Benue youths.

Mrs. Ortom noted that her disposition informed the decision of the ESLF to celebrate its sixth year anniversary with an invitational football tournament that would involve youths in the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

The Benue First Lady who spoke yesterday while receiving members of Planning Committee for the ESLF Football Tournament at the Foundation’s Headquarters in Makurdi said the choice of the tournament to mark the sixth anniversary of ESLF was a strategic approach to impact on the youths who form a key focus of her foundation.

Mrs. Ortom said: “We recognize the beauty of football and what it can create in our young people and society in general. Benue State is full of young people with talent and passion for the game and we hope to promote, expose and connect them. No doubt our intervention would make the dreams of many youths, come true.”

According to her, the competition would profit the state both socially and economically adding “football creates unity and attracts people from different backgrounds who become one because of their love for the game”

While charging the committee to bring great ideas that would give the event the needed success and impact, the Benue state First Lady expressed joy that the foundation was resuming full activities since the out break of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Inaugurating the Planning Committee earlier, Mrs. Ortom who was represented by a member of the Board of ESLF, Mrs. Saratu Orga disclosed that the tournament which would kick off on April 12, 2022 with the competition holding in the three senatorial zones of the state would have two teams eventually emerging from each of the zones.

“The six teams will further compete in Makurdi, the state capital where the overall winner of the tournament as well as the 1st and 2nd runners-up would emerge and prizes awarded accordingly.”

She expressed optimism that the tournament which would be opened to Benue youths of between the ages of 20 and 23 years would encourage them to always adopt healthier lifestyles and help them steer clear of social vices as well as open up opportunities in football career for them.

According to her, “ESLF had implemented a similar sports programme in 2016 for school children during the third term holidays where no fewer than 200 school children participated.”

She said the competition would expose the rich potentials that abound in the State and open up diverse partnership opportunities hoped to yield greater prosperity for participants as well as the entire Benue society.