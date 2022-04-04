.

By Steve Oko

Enyimba Football Club Aba, Sunday evening, defeated visiting Wikki Tourists, 2: nill at the Enyimba stadium Aba.

Spurred by Hero Lager beer, the people’s elephant thrilled their fans and spectators as they maintained control of the game.

Hero, the proud beer supporter of Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, teams in the South East, has been sponsoring NPFL teams from the zone since November last year.

Football fans in Aba and neighbouring towns thronged the Enyimba stadium Aba to watch the two time- CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba of Aba, thrash the formidable Wikki Tourists team by 2 goals to nil.

The Aba stadium was visibly branded with Hero Lager colours and logos while members of Enyimba Supporters Club donned Hero Lager branded T-shirts as they cheered the Elephants invictory.

The match had the fans on their toes in excitement till the centre referee blew his final whistle after 90 minutes of play and six extra minutes.

Some jubilant fans sang with the name, “O’Mpa”, which is what Hero Lager is called in the Eastern part of the country.

Hero Lager’s sponsorship team list includes Enyimba FC; Enugu Ranger International; Abia Warriors; Ifeanyi Uba FC, and Heartland FC.

According to the Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, “Hero Lager remains commited to supporing and promoting culture and the values of sports, business, andentrepreneurship as a roadmap to leaving a lasting legacy.

“There is no football club without a history and culture behind it. Hero Lager is a brand that is commited to preserving rich cultural heritage, be it in business, tradition, or football.

“As a forward-thinking brand, Hero Lager has invested in several pro-South Eastern activities

such as ‘Igba Boi’ which has seen so many business-oriented young men and women get grants, training, and mentorship to start and grow their businesses.

” A lot of youths from the South Easth have also benefited from the annual Kickstart initiative that will soon be activated for the 2022 edition,” she concluded.