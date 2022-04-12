.

•Pledges commitment to Nigerians’ protection

By Chioma Obinna

One of the global leaders in insurance and asset management, AXA Mansard Health Insurance, on Monday pledged its commitment to protecting the environment as it plays a significant role in the life, living and wellbeing of people.

This is coming on the heels of this year’s World Health Day, celebrated globally to highlight the invaluable role of good health in global and national development.

Speaking on the theme of the Day tagged: “Our Planet, Our Health”, Chief Executive Officer AXA Health Insurance, Tope Adeniyi said the theme was apt as it brought together two critical elements required to guarantee continuous development locally and globally.

Adeniyi said: AXA Mansard Health equally considers the two important; explaining that it is one of the reasons sustainability is at the heart of the company’s business operations.

“For us, we understand that the environment plays a significant role in life, living and wellbeing of everyone. That is why we do more than support environmental-friendly initiatives; we also practice it as an organisation.

“At another level, we also understand that despite taking care of the environment, we also need to support the enthronement of good health. So, we continue to create solutions that ensure that good health is available, accessible, and affordable for everyone. We have ensured that we have solutions for them”.

Adeniyi also noted that environmental considerations also play a major role in the selection of partners for the organisation.

“Today, we have over 2,000 service providers nationwide. Sustainability is not just a critical criterion in our selection process; it is a subject of a constantly evolving conversation with them. From energy management to waste disposal, and water consumption to the reduction in emissions; we are not just tracking ourselves; we are encouraging all our stakeholders to act and advocate for the environment. We want to ensure that we take care of the health needs of the present generation, without compromising the well being of the future generation”, he explained.

Vanguard News Nigeria