…Says the content of the message is inconsistent with what the forum stands for

…Hails governor’s leadership qualities

The President Emeritus of Enugu-USA, Chief/Dr./ Mrs. Ife SinaChi Ugwuonye-Okechukwu, whose name was mischievously appended to an open letter to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State by Nigerian American Political Forum, has dissociated herself from the publication, saying she did not give her consent to it.

In a statement she issued and made available to the media, Mrs. Ugwuonye-Okechukwu, who regretted the ulterior motive of those behind the publication, disclosed that “I was very surprised, if not shocked at the content of the publication, and mostly about my name on it”.

She added that “The content of the message does not seem to be consistent with what the Nigerian American Political Forum stands for”.

Pointing out that the organization “is non-partisan”, the Enugu USA President Emeritus stated: “I want to believe that the writer(s) did not take this fact into consideration”.

Mrs. Ugwuonye-Okechukwu commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his magnanimity and leadership, and advised those behind the mischievous publication that “We should continue to encourage honesty of purpose in all of our endeavors, with dignity and respect for all humans, irrespective of social or political position”.

“I hope that nothing like this would repeat itself” she said while beseeching God to continue to bless Enugu State and its citizens.

Full text of the statement reads:

“To whom it may concern….

“I note with regrets, a publication in the Sun Newspaper, with my name, as a signatory.

“The content of the message does not seem to be consistent with what the Nigerian American Political Forum stands for.

“I note also that my name was appended in relation to my past position as “President of Enugu USA”.

“As we may know, Enugu USA, as an organization is non-partisan. But I want to believe that the writer(s) did not take this fact into consideration.

“I was very surprised, if not shocked at the content of the publication, and mostly about my name on it.

“We should continue to encourage honesty of purpose in all of our endeavors, with dignity and respect for all humans, irrespective of social or political position.

“I hope that nothing like this would repeat itself.

“Thanking all in anticipation of your cooperation.

“I send special greetings to the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (HEILU), for his magnanimity and leadership.

“God bless Enugu State, and its citizens!

“Chief/Dr./ Mrs. Ife SinaChi Ugwuonye-Okechukwu.”