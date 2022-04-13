Enugu State Boxing Coach, Blaise Ude, on Wednesday, said his boxers won five laurels at the 2022 Kaduna Open Boxing Championship.

Ude, who disclosed this in Enugu, said his boxers faced a lot of challenges before and during the event.

According to him, we faced lots of challenges like, feeding, accommodation and others because of limited funds, as we could only do with what we have.

The coach said the championship served as an avenue to select boxers for camp ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“We went to the championships with six players, two officials and came back with one silver and four bronze.

“My boxers gave their best as they competed under unfavourable condition because of limited funds as we waited futilely for sponsorship from the government.

“When, I realised that the government assistance was not forthcoming, I had to reach out to the chairman, Enugu State Boxing Association, Mr Osondu Ogbu.

“The chairman, in collaboration with other members of the association, came to our rescue and I am happy that we made it to the championships,” he said.

Ude described sports as a game of interest, while many athletes and coaches would have abandoned the game, “if it’s all about money”.

“For me, sports is a game of interest and I have passion for the game, that was why I trained the players for the championships, while waiting for sponsors.

“I know what it took me to put the boxers in shape and thank God we finally made it to the championships and won laurels,” Ude said.

The coach also said the boxers were demoralised when they found out that assistance was not forthcoming from the government, but had to brace up when the chairman promised to assist.

He confirmed to NAN that five of his boxers would be called to the national camp in preparation for the forthcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The forthcoming Commonwealth Games would take place at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. (NAN)

