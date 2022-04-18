Enugu State governorship aspirant of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Jeff Nnamani (042 Original) and his O be go team, at the Biennial Coal Camp Cultural Carnival in Enugu state yesterday.

As Christians across the world on Sunday celebrated Easter, Enugu State governorship aspirant of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Jeff Nnamani marked the occasion by gracing the Biennial Coal Camp Cultural Carnival in Enugu state.

Received by over 10, 000 followers and participants at the carnival, Nnamani, who is a respected Oil and Gas experts is aiming at reforming the state’s political and governance atmosphere.

Nnamani, who equally celebrated Easter with a walk from street to street along with the Ndi Enugu people, amidst a magnanimous show of love from the people was at the carnival with his O be go team.

While declaring to contest in February, Nnamani noted the need to institute a truly people-centred approach to governance in order for the state to take its deserved position as the pride of the Igbo race.