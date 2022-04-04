By Peter Egwuatu

Entrepreneurs from Nigeria and other African countries are set to win $1.5 million grant from Jack Ma Foundation as Africa’s Business Heroes” (ABH) prize competition application has opened.

The ABH prize competition is one of the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic programs spotlighting and celebrating Africa’s entrepreneurial talent.

Entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries, across every sector, age group, and gender are now be able to submit their applications, in either French and English, for a chance to become one of the top 10 finalists.

The official slogan of the competition, “It’s African Time”, was described as a bold call to action to all talented African entrepreneurs challenging stereotypes associated with “African time” and creating local impact and building a better, more inclusive future through their businesses.

A statement from the Foundation made available to Vanguard stated that: “At the grand finale later this year, 10 finalists would take the stage to present their businesses to a panel of business legends to win a share of the $1.5 million grant.

The journey to the finale would also include access to a community of international leaders and innovators, industry experts, investors and accelerators, as well multi-disciplinary boot camps and training sessions to help the finalists take their businesses to the next level.

“Today also marks the television premiere of the 3-episode series for the ABH 2021 competition. The show follows the journeys of the top 10 finalists from 2021 as they geared up for the grand finale. The show aims to provide a masterclass in entrepreneurship, as audiences can see first-hand how the top entrepreneurs from across Africa refined their final pitches and faced tough questions from legendary business figures.”

The statement noted that it was filmed in 12 African countries and will premiere on CNBC Africa on March 25. It will also be broadcast across Africa on StarTimes, DSTV, VoxAfrica and a number of African local TV stations, including Rwanda Television. The show will also air on ABH’s official YouTube channel later this year,” organisers explained in a statement.

Entrepreneurship in Africa is experiencing a strong upward trajectory and it is so encouraging to see.

Commenting, Founder, PraxiLabs, Khadija Mohamed Elbedweihy said: “I was beyond proud to have been named the winner of the 2021 ABH competition. I hope that my win inspires many people across Africa to feel that they can make a difference and be impactful. I learned so much throughout the competition and will take those learnings to continue growing PraxiLabs.”