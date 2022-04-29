Masari

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has called on the newly elected local government chairmen in the state to join hands with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen of their respective LGA areas in ensuring a level playing ground for all those willing to contest for elective position in the forthcoming election.

Masari made the call while addressing APC stalwarts during the party’s stakeholders’ meeting held at the Katsina Government House premise.

Masari in his address noted that adhering strictly to the constitutional provision of the APC and the electoral act would guide and save the party against legal tussles with opposition party’s in the future.

According to the Katsina Governor, only fairness and justice will ensure and sustain unity for the party ahead of the forthcoming elections.

While shedding more light on the 2023 elections, Governor Masari drew attention of the party members to the provision of the APC constitution which accommodates females in the delegates to go for party primaries at both state and national level.

The Katsina Governor stressed that out of the five delegates to emerged from each of the 361 electoral wards in the state, two must be females who will participate at the party level to elect candidates for the seats of the governor, members of the state and national assembly, respectively.

As for the presidential primaries, Masari noted that out of the three delegates from each of the local government to participate in the presidential primaries, one of them must be a female.

Masari also noted that while the presidential primaries would attract delegates from the state’s 34 local government, that of state governors, members of the state and national assembly would accommodate delegates from all the 361 electoral wards in the state.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the APC party chairman in the state, Sani Aliyu Ahmed said the meeting was intended to deliberate on the scheduled activities and timetable for the 2023 general elections as well as the amendments made on the electoral act that outlining the qualities of delegates and their conditions.

The state party chairman warned that he will not allow party members aspiring for any political positions to contravene the provisions of the party’s constitutions.

The Deputy Chairman of the party in the state, Bala Abu Musawa, while Shedding more light on the proposed schedules of activities and timetable for the 2023 general elections disclosed that special discount of 50% was made for the youths within the age of 35 years and below interested in purchasing the expression of interest form for all the elective positions. He also noted that females and persons of disabilities will only pay for nomination form.