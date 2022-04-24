A foremost Ijaw youth leader, Hon. Enetimi Biriala Government has joined the race to represent the good people of Burutu II constituency in the State Assembly on the platform of All Progressives Congress APC.

He officially joined the race in a well attended event in his Burutu community on Thursday.

The event witnessed a mammoth crowd of supporters who went home fully satisfied after being thrilled with entertainment.

The carnival like declaration witnessed top entertainers from Abuja who came to offer support to Hon. Enetimi who have over the years demonstrated love and supported entertainment.

On the long list of influential entertainers who graced the event include Shortcut, Mc Bob, Mc Papi, and some politically exposed individuals from Warri and other parts of Delta state.

Also from Lagos is another top comedian, Ushbebe

Top APC chieftains, including the state chairman of the party, who was represented by the Organising Secretary was also in attendance.

The Chairman of Burutu constituency and youth leader were also present.

The leadership of APC in the state assured him that there will be a level playing ground for all aspirants at the primary election.

A veteran compere, Philip Renna led the team of MCs.

In his comment, Hon. Enetimi assured that he will make the people proud with effective representation.

While expressing gratitude for their presence, he said he is in the race to make a difference, urging them to continue to support him.