Ooni-of-Ife

By Dapo Akinrefon & Yinka Ajayi

NOTABLE Nigerians including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; the Erelu Kuti of Lagos, Erelu Aiola Dosunmu; first Lady of Kwara State, Ambassador Olufolake Abdulrazaq; former Kwara State First Lady, Mrs Toyin Saraki, yesterday, called for gender parity and promotion of women in leacership in Nigeria.

They said this at the launch of a book titled ‘Unspoken: A chroncile of Yoruba female kings, Oba Obinrin’, organised by the House of Oduduwa in celebration of Women’s history, held in Lagos.

How female kings emerged- Erelu Dosunmu

In her keynote address, Erelu Dosunmu traced the origin of female kingship in Yoruba, saying it gave rights to sons of female royals to ascend the throne.

She said: “Female kingship is as old as mankind itself and the list is inexhaustible. The title, Erelu Kuti is the royal, spiritual and administrative equivalence of a female king. Its importance and uniqueness must be brought to the fore. It is one of a kind. When Oba Gabaro and Oba Akinsemoyin, sons of Oba Ado died, without male children, there was a succession problem. Erelu Kuti, the third child of Oba Ado, a female, crowned herself as Oba of Lagos (Unspoken). The expected furore that ensued in a typical patrirachal society like ours made her to assert her kingship status by anointing her two sons as king and a white cap chief simultaneously at Enu-Owa, where all kings of Lagos are crowned.

“The creation of the stool of Erelu Kuti was the patrirachal answer to prevent the female royal from aspiring to be king of Lagos (yet unspoken) such as in Russia, immediately after the demise of Catherine the Great, her son, Paul 1 of Russia and success promulgated a law barring women from ever becoming the Czar of Russia. Erelu Kuti’s successors institutionalised the regent designate when an Oba passed on and this I sucessfully did for three months when the late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan passed on 16 years ago before the ascension of Oba Rilwan Akinolu.

“Erelu Kuti has authority over the affairs of women organisation including all markets. She is a ranking and distinguished members of the Oba in council where vital decisions are taken. She is the custodian of the Palace of Oba of Lagos, a close confidant and adviser, especially on social matters and conferrnment of honorary titles.”

While she urged the menfolk to ensure a restoration of the women pride, she said this will help in transforming the world.

She said: “Let our men, starting with our monarchs, political, spiritual and temporal fathers return us to our former pride of pace in the society and encourage us and see how society will magically transform into when we all want and desire it to be because despite the power and brightness of the sun, it is always dark on the other side of the planet. Cooperate with us and the let the light shine across the world. Without constitutional rights, royals can still change the world by engaging these value, adding enterprise into their kingdoms. In fact, their status becomes impactful and sustainable.

Commenting on the book, Oba Obinrin, she said: “it will no doubt jump start a renaissance of female leadership and activism. Cogent activities and achievements of female kings of Yoruba encapsulated in it will no doubt be an inspiration to fledging female leadership and authorities across the land.”

We need to celebrate women –Ooni of Ife

Oba Ogunwusi, who was the chief host, said: “We are here to celebrate the epic center of human existence. Women are the binding cords that makes the world go round. They are our mothers, as well as women of substance. They are the only persons that tied us and brought us to this world. Why are we mute and we don’t give them that recognition? Like the name of the book Unspoken, we just have to speak about them.”

Women have been relegated – Saraki

In her remarks, the chairperson of the occassion, Mrs Toyin Saraki expressed worry that women have been relegated to the background.

She said: “From precolonial times to the early 21st century, the role and status of women in Nigeria has continuously evolved. However, the image of a helpless, oppressed and marginalised group has undermined their proper study and little recongition has been granted to the various integral functions that Nigerian women have performed throughout history.”

While calling for greater roles for women, she said: “It is only through our joint efforts that we can bring to current and contemporary life, the Yoruba tradition and culture and its pillars of female leadership enshrined in our history by Alaafin Omopoto, the first woman to become king of the Oyo Empire and Ooni Luwo Gbagidi, the 21st Ooni of Ife in the 10th Century.

Our shared past has given us a special identity. Today, I am delighted rto affirm that we must and will rise to our obligation and the fulfillment that history has bestowed on us for our women, for our children, for our menfolk, our ecosystem of communities and for our leaders of tomorrow.”

We need due inclusivity of women in leadership—Mrs Abdulrazaq

On her part, Secretary of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum, Mrs Abdulrazaq called for sustained advocacy on gender parity and due inclusivity of women in leadership.

She said: “Throughout history, the central role played by women has ensured the stability, progress and long term development of nations in the 21st Century, the issues of gender balance and the need to accord women equal opportunities and allow them achieve their full potentials in the society, have gained more momentum, globally.

“While some progress has been made to overcome impediments to their chances of attaining leadership positions and contributing to development, a lot still needs to be done in the area of decision making.

“As a collective, it is my sincere believe that we can continue to sustain the advocacy on gender parity and due inclusivity of our women in leadership and the process of governance and continue to promote the grooming and empowerment of our women to be rightly positioned to be stakeholders where decisions that involves them and their communities are being discussed.”

On her part, Vice Chairman, House of Oduduwa Foundation, Princess Funke Ademiluyi said: “Unspoken is a narrative of female leadership with focus on women who reigned as kings 100s of years ago and their great achievements.

So by telling their stories, we believe that our young women of today can read about them and be inspired by them.