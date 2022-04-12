.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, has called on Nigerian leaders to emulate the leadership qualities of the former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime.

Magboh stated this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, through his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Amaechi Chinedu, on the birthday anniversary of the former governor.

According to NICOT President, “Your birthday anniversary is a reminder to all of us who are true sons and daughters of Enugu State that you are indeed a rare gift to the State, evidenced in your demonstration of true leadership during your tenure as the Executive Governor of Enugu State through your programs and policies.

“Therefore, as you add one to your age, it is my earnest prayer that the good Lord who started the good work in your life completes it to an active end.

“We call on all intending public office seekers ahead of the 2023 elections to emulate the leadership antecedence of former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime which he said were geared towards the nation’s building.

“Sending across his birthday felicitations to Chief Sullivan Chime, Prince Magboh recalled the giant strides of the former Governor before, during and after his assumption of office, coupled with his enormous contributions at all levels of government in the state.

“The ex-Governor played encouraging indigenes of the state in diaspora, which did not only made bridges but also mend fences that enhanced huge investment opportunities.”

“I am optimistic that your new age will continue to benefit everyone because your style of leadership represents that of a passionate father who thinks first of his people and future generation against personal sentiments and desire,” NICOT president said.