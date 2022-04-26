By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Federal Government, Tuesday completed the training of 158 Ebonyi indigenes, in the area of Smart Phone Repairs and distributed Starter packs to all the trainees drawn from the 13 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq stated that the programme was “a clear demonstration of our commitment to collectively address youth unemployment in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to reduce poverty in Nigeria.”

Addressing the beneficiaries of the training at the closing ceremony of the N-Skills training on Smart Phone Repairs at the Peoples Club Hall, Abakaliki, the Minister added that “The programme aims to improve the quality and relevance of skills delivered using a certification system and to ease the transition of target beneficiaries to full-time skilled employment, self-employment and/or further their education.” adding that the target of the programme was aimed at the “marginalized

and disadvantaged population, including those with primary or no-formal education.”

Represented by her Special Assistant on Administration, Ngene Kingsley Bash, the Minister explained that while the N-Skills accommodated many skills-based enterprises, “the Smart Phone Repairs is used to pilot the programme under the N-Power non-graduate component as it was targeted at “lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.”

According to the Minister: “You have acquired life-long skills that will help you to develop an entrepreneurial understanding of the trade; be responsible citizens, take decision and effectively manage interpersonal relationships; understand theoretical aspects of smart phone repairs and gain practical experience of basic smart phone repairs techniques;

d)acquire knowledge and skills required to successfully start the smart phone repairs business and effectively manage it.

“I am very confident that your participation in the programme has changed your orientation and prepared you to optimize employment opportunities in the smart phone repairs and service market. Today, we have reached an important milestone in the N-Skills programme, which has laid a solid foundation for the next phase of the programme. Having completed this training, you will be attached directly to Master Craft Persons (MCPs) in the trade for a 6-month apprenticeship. The MCPs are masters of smart phone repairs who are also trained and certified by NBTE.

“This attachment would enable you to have work-based learning experience. During this six-month attachment period, your performance will be assessed and examined by the NBTE and NABTEB. This will lead to the issuance of NBTE certificate to those that meet the minimum requirements. I hope all of you will work hard to meet these requirements.

“I want to stress that all of you were carefully selected to explore the job and wealth creation opportunities in the information technology sector, which is one of the fastest growing sectors of the Nigerian economy. In addition to the in-center and work-based training, the N-Skills programme is designed to tool and transition beneficiaries into the labour the market to optimize employment opportunities. “

One of the beneficiaries of the training, Ugbala Henry, appreciated the Federal Government for the initiative and promised to utilize the knowledge he acquired for betterment of the society.

Highlights of the event was the distribution of tools and equipment, including Rework Soldering Station (Soldering Iron, Digital Multimeter, Set of Precision Screwdriver and Repair Tool Kit and Magnifying lamp to the trainees.