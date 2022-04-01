By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has assured the people of his commitment to attract more Foreign Direct Investments, FDIs, that would boost the State’s before the end of his tenure in office in 2023.

Emmanuel gave the assurance while fielding questions from newsmen on Thursday at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, upon his arrival from an annual investment meeting in Dubai.

He explained that Akwa Ibom took advantage of the business summit to project its investment opportunities to global investors , private corporations, financial institutions, and economic experts around the world.

He also explained that the State was well appreciated with major interests in the three major areas that will attract huge Foreign Direct Investments namely the Ibom Deep seaport, Industrial City and the Science Park.

He said: “You know that we gave an assurance that we will work till the last day in office. I want to let you know that we were well received at the summit.

“I want to reassure you that the brand ‘IBOM’ anywhere you mention it will not go unnoticed especially in the business world. Our main attraction is trying to sell our Ibom Deep Seaport, Ibom Industrial City.

“Because of the restrictions in China, we are trying to see how we partner another company for the Ibom Science Park because I believe that is the way forward. If we can get our ICT right a whole lot of our youths will be engaged.”

The Governor stressed that the state has a lot of opportunities which investors affirmed would encourage investment, and assured that his administration would work tirelessly to ensure that the state attracts more FDIs.

In another development, the Governor later led a delegation of government functionaries and other eminent personalities to the funeral service of the deceased Lead Pastor of God’s House of Refuge, Pastor Ezekiel Atang.

He described the deceased as a humble and very good brother with an indepth understanding of the word of God, and honest clergyman, adding that the he felt great pains when he received the news about his death

He added that he expects to see the church , God’s House of Refuge to wax stronger and Pastor Atang’s legacies sustained.

“Pastor Ezekiel Atang touched and impacted the lives of millions of people. He was such a good friend that anytime you call upon him, he will always be there. As you see him, the radiance on his face, so clear was his heart at any point in time” the governor said.

The funeral service witnessed the unveiling of a book “School of Marriage: The Legacy Edition”, a compilation of 50 of the deceased books which he was working on before his demise.

In his homily, Pastor George Izunwa of the Gateway Christian Centre, admonished the living against procrastination in putting God-given talents to work.

He noted that the world was celebrating Pastor Atang who died before he attained 50years old because he had impacted the lives he needed to impact well enough before his demise.