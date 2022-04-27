By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has sent his condolences to the people of Oron Federal Consituency over the demise of their son and House of Representatives member, late Nse Ekpenyong.

This was contained in a condolence message signed by Chief Press Secretary, and Senior Special Assistant Media to the governor, Mr Ekerete Udoh, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the state capital.

Emmanuel who extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, described Ekpenyong’s death as sad and unfortunate.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Rt. Honourable Nse Ekpenyong. His death has robbed us of his sterling representation.

“He was as loyal party man, a consummate politician, bridge- builder and an effective voice who stood for what was proper, necessary and good for both the Oron Federal Constituency, the Oro Nation, the State and indeed the Nation.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I extend our condolences to his family, the people of Oron Federal Constituency and indeed the Oro Nation in general. May God grant his soul perfect peace,” the Governor said .

Reportedly, late Ekpenyong and a native of

Ebughu community in Mbo LGA of Akwa Ibom State, entered his bedroom on Saturday night at his Uyo residence to take some rest and never woke up on Sunday.

Before his demise, Nse Ekpenyong was the member representing Oron federal constituency in the National Assembly, consisting of Oron, Mbo, Udung Uko, Okobo, and Urueoffong/Oruko local government areas.