The Emire of Dutse, Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi has endorsed the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi for president.

The Emire made the endorsement when he received the minister and his entourage who paid him a visit at his palace.

The Emire who lauded the decision of the minister to via for the country’s chief executive also said that Amaechi is the most qualified among the people aspiring for the position.

He equally said that Amaechi is a competent leader that Nigeria needs especially because of his great wealth of experience, having served the country in various leadership capacities.

Amaechi had declared his interest to contest the position of Nigeria’s president in the coming generally elections come 2023.

The minister, while declaring his interest, said he is well positioned to lead Nigeria and Nigerians to the promised land.

