Emede Grammar School Old Student Association, Emede, Delta State, has held its AGM/Reunion meeting on the school campus.

Top on the agenda of the meeting was the preparations for the school’s Golden Jubilee celebration holding on February 13, 2023.

Before the meeting, members had paid a courtesy visit to the Ovie of Emede, His Royal Highness Johnson Egbo.

Meanwhile, the following were elected to run the affairs of the association in the next three years: Mr. Osemegie Osazuwa, President; Mrs. Victoria Obiubho (Vice-President), Mrs. Christine Aluyi (Secretary-General), Mrs. Hilda Onyedum (Treasurer), Mr. Duke Igbine (Financial Secretary), Mr. Amos Iwary (PRO), Mr. Monday Umueruno (Assist Secretary-General); Mr. Gabriel Okeme (Assist PRO), Michael Adia (Chief Whip), Mrs. Fortune Eghwe-Etim (Welfare Officer (Abuja Zone); Mr. Sunny Ezoh (Welfare Officer, Lagos Zone) and Madam Clementina Ezaga (Welfare Officer (Niger/Delta Zones).