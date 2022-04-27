Ope Adeoye

At the turn of the 21st century Nigeria started looking for the availability and equality of opportunities for its citizens to access financial services – a process primarily known as financial inclusion.

However, certain hindrances have not given it a smooth sail, and so, it has remained an issue. But the CEO of a fintech API company, OnePipe, Mr Ope Adeoye in this interview, says all the country needs to do is integrate what he calls embedded finance, to drive the level of financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Adeoye’s OnePipe, deals with Application Programming Interface, API, a software intermediary that allows two applications to talk to each other.

What are some of the challenges affecting the slow growth of Nigeria’s financial inclusion index?

With a 0.9 percent growth, Nigeria’s financial inclusion rate improved to 64.1 per cent in 2020 from 63.2 percent in 2018. But, Nigeria today has a high proportion of the informal sector and leading propositions being offered to them by traditional financial institutions is rather not reflective of their realities.

So where do we go from here?

We go the way of embedded finance. Embedded Finance makes it possible for non financial companies to offer financial services. It primarily involves the integration of financial services with traditionally non-financial components such as a business or product. To help drive financial inclusion, embedded finance will provide a viable means for SMEs to drive growth in capital for areas like farming, retail, logistics and distribution such that these SMEs will have access to credit programs that can help finance their businesses which then helps to drive economic growth.

How acceptable can that be in the financial ecosystem?

There is somewhat a wide and agreed consensus that embedded finance could possibly be a big wave in the financial ecosystem similar to the uptrend already identified with blockchain technology. Businesses and institutions including the traditional banks and MFBs are well on the way to setting themselves up for the demand in solving some of the challenges being faced by SMEs and the likes due to limited availability of financial technological powered options.

How will embedded finance provide better opportunity for SMEs?

There seems to be demand for working capital by SMEs and I think this could be one of the untapped opportunities with embedded finance whereby loans will be offered primarily based on an already established relationship between one or more related entities within a supply chain, be it businesses, institutions or even community groups that would traditionally not have been visible to formal financial entities like banks if not for the layer of embedded finance introduced to capture this transactional relationship and opportunity.

Don’t you think traditional financial institutions will undermine this disruption?

The early indicators point to a growing readiness to embrace embedded finance in Nigeria. Traditional banks have already begun to offer open banking and financial services to external entities to build innovative and impactful products that could help transform the banking ecosystem whereby truly any individual can benefit from access to these services and products. Fidelity and OnePipe have developed an innovative partnership that provides an embedded finance suite within the PayGatePlus platform which was officially unveiled iMarch such that virtual accounts can be issued to facilitate various types of financial transactions, mentioning a few (online payments and collections, Buy Now Pay Later BNPL, funds transfer, settlements and reporting). OnePipe expects to have more of these partnerships that provide value added opportunities for individuals, merchants and institutions.

But regulations might affect the growth of embedded finance?

The concept of embedded finance is still quite early, and there are no clear operating guidelines for it therefore everyone is still trying to stay within the framework of existing regulatory guidelines. Last year, the CBN had taken a significant step to announce open banking guidelines, so we are positive that we will still see more of these steps in the coming years.

Give us one practical example of a business that has integrated embedded financing successfully?

Releaf leverages digital financial services to increase the financial well-being of its partner farmers while improving its own operations. OnePipe has worked closely with Releaf to improve the operational process which had a bottleneck with cash inefficiency. OnePipe’s partnership with multiple banks and a reliable digital lender has made it possible for Releaf to provision bank accounts for farmers which could be accessed via USSD, web and mobile. With these Releaf Wallets, payments for produce are paid directly into these farmers accounts such that smallholder farmers will be able to build a digital trail that makes it possible for them to benefit from credit programs, digital lending and reliable saving schemes.

