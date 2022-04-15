By Ephraim Oseji

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Sunny Onuesoke has thrown his weight behind the move by members of National Assembly to appeal the judgement of a Federal High Court, Umuahia, Abia State, that directed the removal of Section 84(12) from the Electoral Act.

It would be recalled that on March 18, 2022, the court ruled that the section was at variance with the constitution, which provides that public officers contesting public office should only resign 30 days to an election.

The court ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation to delete Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, which bars all political appointees, including ministers, commissioners and aides from contesting or voting in any party primary.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, Delta State, Onuesoke, said: “A court can interpret a law but cannot make laws. If the portion of the law is contradictory, it has to be referred to the makers and not any other entity.

“If the law is in confliction with the constitution, the court was supposed to say so and not ask AGF to delete it. AGF or judge cannot delete or change any law. Such law must pass through the law making process which is the legislature”.

