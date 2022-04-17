Kayode Fayemi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State government, yesterday, faulted the claim of the immediate past Chairman of Ado Local Government Council, Mrs Omotunde Fajuyi, that she signed for N100 million allocation monthly, while she held sway as council boss, only to be given a paltry N7 million to run the council.

It described the claim as not only misleading but also crass misrepresentation and distortion of facts.

Fajuyi had, during a radio interview, claimed that Ekiti local governments have no control over allocation from the Federation Account, adding that Governor Kayode Fayemi determines what each local government gets as running grants which, according to her, are ridiculously low.

Also Read:

A statement by Fayemi’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, clarified: “The monthly allocation from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the local government are determined by the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) at the state level. This is in line with relevant provision of the law.

“While the JAAC meeting is held monthly to determine how the allocations to the local government would be disbursed, it is on record that Governor Kayode Fayemi has never meddled in the JAAC affairs nor superintend over any of its meetings. Except for the purpose of mischief, Mrs Fajuyi knew the Governor never had anything to do with JAAC throughout her tenure as council boss.

“It is a common knowledge that the difference between Gross Allocation to all local government (after FAAC) and Net Distributable (ND) is because of some statutory deductions which are usually done before the local government councils are credited”.

Vanguard News Nigeria